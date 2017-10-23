Whites-only job advert sparks outrage in South Africa
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A South African television channel has fired a recruitment agency after a vacancy was advertised as a “whites-only” job. M-Net said that it had axed the agency, Ambient Recruitment, after the recruiters allegedly subcontracted a consulting firm that posted the advert, Channel24 reported.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion