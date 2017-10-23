Quantcast

Whites-only job advert sparks outrage in South Africa

Newsweek

23 Oct 2017 at 11:28 ET                   
Sad black person (Shutterstock)

A South African television channel has fired a recruitment agency after a vacancy was advertised as a “whites-only” job. M-Net said that it had axed the agency, Ambient Recruitment, after the recruiters allegedly subcontracted a consulting firm that posted the advert, Channel24 reported.

