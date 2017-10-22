Who is Sgt. La David Johnson?
Who Is Sgt. La David Johnson?
Sgt. La David Johnson was laid to rest on Saturday surrounded by his family and friends in Cooper City, Florida. Family members and loved ones gathered at Christ The Rock Church to pay their final respects to the fallen Special Forces member who was killed in an ambush during his patrol along the Niger border on October 4.
