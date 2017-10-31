Wife of Putin’s alleged assassination plotter shot dead
The wife of a man that Russia has accused of plotting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin was shot dead Monday inside a car near Kiev, Ukraine, in an attack that also left her husband wounded. Amina Okuyeva and her husband, Adam Osmayev—whom the Kremlin accused of participating in a 2012 plan by Islamist rebels to kill Putin in a Moscow bombing—came under fire from shooters in bushes near a railway crossing, Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisers…
