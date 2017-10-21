Will Democrats turn the Niger debacle into Trump’s Benghazi?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Will Democrats use Niger as Trump’s Benghazi?
WASHINGTON — When four Americans were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, Republicans moved quickly to pin blame on then-President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Now that four American service members have died in Niger and the Trump administration’s slow response has irked even leading Republicans, Democrats are pressing for answers — and could use the incident as Trump’s Benghazi.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion