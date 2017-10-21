Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Democrats turn the Niger debacle into Trump’s Benghazi?

McClatchy Washington Bureau

21 Oct 2017 at 11:54 ET                   
U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson and Donald Trump

Will Democrats use Niger as Trump’s Benghazi?

WASHINGTON — When four Americans were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, Republicans moved quickly to pin blame on then-President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Now that four American service members have died in Niger and the Trump administration’s slow response has irked even leading Republicans, Democrats are pressing for answers — and could use the incident as Trump’s Benghazi.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Will Democrats turn the Niger debacle into Trump’s Benghazi?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+