Will Obamacare marketplaces suffer as Trump is denying funding for reminders for open enrollment?
By Michael Morrisey, Professor, Health Policy and Management, Texas A&M University . Pres. Trump shows off an executive order he signed Oct. 12, 2017 to undo parts of the Affordable Care Act. AP Photo/Evan Vucci The Trump administration’s executive order to some elements of the Affordable Care Act’s administration is creating uncertainty as open enrollment for the health insurance marketplaces is set to start Nov. 1.
