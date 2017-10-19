Will Trump go down as the worst president in history?
Almost half of Americans polled believe Donald Trump will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in U.S. history. According to a Marist poll released on Thursday, 42 percent believe Trump’s legacy will be as one of the country’s worst leaders, while 16 percent think he will be remembered as a below average president.
