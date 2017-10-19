Quantcast

Will Trump go down as the worst president in history?

Newsweek

19 Oct 2017 at 20:50 ET                   
President Donald Trump (image via Nicholas Kamm:AFP)

Almost half of Americans polled believe Donald Trump will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in U.S. history. According to a Marist poll released on Thursday, 42 percent believe Trump’s legacy will be as one of the country’s worst leaders, while 16 percent think he will be remembered as a below average president.

