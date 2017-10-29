Wisconsin governor Scott Walker signs anti-boycott Israel order
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Wisconsin has become the latest US state to target the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, amid an ostensible crackdown on the activism. State Governor Scott Walker signed an executive order on Friday night that prohibits state agencies from contracting a business that is “engaging in a boycott of Israel”.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion