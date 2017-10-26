Quantcast

Woman crashes wedding, fights with bridesmaids and throws drink on ex

International Business Times

26 Oct 2017 at 16:12 ET                   
Shelby McDowell (Mugshot)

A Florida woman was arrested Saturday after crashing a wedding, pouring a drink on a man and punching a woman in the face, reported Orlando CBS-affiliate WKMG Tuesday. Despite not being invited to the Palm Coast wedding, Shelby McDowell, 20, said she attended because her boyfriend of two years was there alone.

