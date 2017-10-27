Woman unaware that she was pregnant, gives birth to baby boy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A California woman went to a hospital after she presumed she had kidney stones and ended up being informed by the doctor that she was actually having labor pain. Not just that, neither the woman nor her husband, knew she was pregnant for the nine months when she was carrying the child.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion