Wounded casino security guard vanishes from Las Vegas — and reappears on the set of ‘Ellen’
The mystery is over: Las Vegas security guard Jesus Campos has been found. On the set of “Ellen.” On Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres’ television talk show is expected to broadcast the much-anticipated first interview with the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino security guard who was the first shooting victim in the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas.…
