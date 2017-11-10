A Christian teacher charged for raping his students
A teacher at a Christian day school is being charged with 84 separate counts of sexual abuse after sexually exploiting numerous students, according to a statement Wednesday from the school. Curtis Van Dam, a 36-year-old fifth grade teacher in Iowa, sexually abused an unknown number of his students from August 2013 until last month when he was finally discovered, the statement says.
