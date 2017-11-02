Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A fake news story about antifa keeps getting weirder

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 06:47 ET                   
Antifa (Photo by: Jesse Adam Davis / Shutterstock.com)

Well, it’s come to this: The far-right obsession with antifa has been overblown into a fake news story that now rivals the most over-the-top Michael Bay movie. Allow Newsweek to introduce you to the “Antifa supersoldiers” who apparently exist in the minds of some people on the far right, and who are coming to “behead all…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s midnight rage tweet shows he’s having ‘complete breakdown’ over Russia probe: MSNBC’s Mika
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+