A fake news story about antifa keeps getting weirder
Well, it’s come to this: The far-right obsession with antifa has been overblown into a fake news story that now rivals the most over-the-top Michael Bay movie. Allow Newsweek to introduce you to the “Antifa supersoldiers” who apparently exist in the minds of some people on the far right, and who are coming to “behead all…
