A new and potentially habitable alien planet is hurtling toward Earth
A new exoplanet that could theoretically host a climate hospitable to life has been discovered just 11 light-years away from Earth—and it’s speeding closer every day. Scientists announced the discovery in a paper due to be published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
