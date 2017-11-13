Quantcast

A polygamous cult leader was arrested in Mexico

Newsweek

13 Nov 2017 at 15:35 ET                   
Orson William Black Jr. (Chihuahua State Attorney General)

The leader of a polygamous Mormon cult was arrested last week when U.S. law enforcement officials stormed the American fugitive’s ranch in northern Mexico. Orson William Black Jr., who fled the United States in 2003 after being accused of sexually abusing minors, has been leading a polygamous cult in Mexico for over a decade.

