A polygamous cult leader was arrested in Mexico
The leader of a polygamous Mormon cult was arrested last week when U.S. law enforcement officials stormed the American fugitive’s ranch in northern Mexico. Orson William Black Jr., who fled the United States in 2003 after being accused of sexually abusing minors, has been leading a polygamous cult in Mexico for over a decade.
