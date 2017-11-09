Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Aaron Hernandez’s brain sustained unprecedented damage

Newsweek

09 Nov 2017 at 16:43 ET                   
Aaron Hernandez (Youtube)

The brain of Aaron Hernandez, a former NFL player who was convicted of murder and later hanged himself in prison, showed clear signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) at a stage that researchers had never seen in a person below the age of 46, according to The Washington Post.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Breitbart defended Roy Moore for same actions they condemned Kevin Spacey and Milo Yiannopoulos
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+