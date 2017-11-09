Aaron Hernandez’s brain sustained unprecedented damage
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The brain of Aaron Hernandez, a former NFL player who was convicted of murder and later hanged himself in prison, showed clear signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) at a stage that researchers had never seen in a person below the age of 46, according to The Washington Post.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion