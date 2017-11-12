Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Advertisers fleeing Sean Hannity’s show over defense of accused sexual predator Roy Moore

Newsweek

12 Nov 2017 at 15:57 ET                   
Sean Hannity (CBS News/screen grab)

Sean Hannity’s Fox Show Losing Ads Over Moore Coverage

Advertisers are beginning to flee Sean Hannity’s Fox News show after its skeptical coverage of the child sex accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. At least five companies over the weekend said they will be pulling their ads from the show “Hannity.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Trump voter admits president has done nothing — but he’s ‘good entertainment on the news’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+