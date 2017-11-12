Advertisers fleeing Sean Hannity’s show over defense of accused sexual predator Roy Moore
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Sean Hannity’s Fox Show Losing Ads Over Moore Coverage
Advertisers are beginning to flee Sean Hannity’s Fox News show after its skeptical coverage of the child sex accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. At least five companies over the weekend said they will be pulling their ads from the show “Hannity.”
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion