Alabama Evangelicals more likely to support Roy Moore after child molestation accusations

Newsweek

12 Nov 2017 at 16:06 ET                   
Roy and Kayla Moore. Image via AL.com's Alan Collins.

Alabama Evangelicals More Likely To Support Roy Moore

Talk about loving the sinner! Nearly 40 percent of Evangelical Christians in Alabama say they’re now more likely to vote for Roy Moore after multiple allegations that he molested children, even as voters across the historically red state now seem to be punishing Moore for his past actions, a new poll shows.

