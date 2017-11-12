Alabama Evangelicals more likely to support Roy Moore after child molestation accusations
Alabama Evangelicals More Likely To Support Roy Moore
Talk about loving the sinner! Nearly 40 percent of Evangelical Christians in Alabama say they’re now more likely to vote for Roy Moore after multiple allegations that he molested children, even as voters across the historically red state now seem to be punishing Moore for his past actions, a new poll shows.
