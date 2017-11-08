Alabama frat under investigation after president dressed like Trump and chased students posing as ‘Mexicans’

Masks of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, on October 16, 2015 in Jiutepec, Morelos State, Mexico (AFP Photo/Ronaldo Schemidt)

For this past Halloween, members of the FarmHouse fraternity at Alabama’s Troy University decided to host a party where their president dressed as President Donald Trump and chased other members, posing as “Mexicans, over a “border wall.”

As The Tab initially reported, video of the stunt was posted on Snapchat to advertise the party. It shows Troy FarmHouse president Andrew Dearing dressed as Trump, chasing two students pretending to be Mexicans by wearing ponchos and sombreros, as well as two others who pretend to be border patrol agents.

“This is unacceptable and should not go unnoticed,” Kiona Ceaser, a Troy student, told The Tab. “There are many issues that go unnoticed, but when a group of our peers (especially a few that are recognized as leaders of the university) publicly bash and attack another group of individuals, the university should not take the situation lightly.”

After the incident went viral, the university responded in kind by opening an investigation into the party and the frat’s actions, AL.com reports. They issued a statement saying they don’t “condone the actions and images depicted in the video.”

Troy’s FarmHouse chapter also issued an apology, saying “these actions fall well short of the standards we expect of our members, and the individuals responsible will face appropriate disciplinary action.”

