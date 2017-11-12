Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Alabama governor may delay election to deal with Roy Moore sexual assault allegations

Newsweek

12 Nov 2017 at 07:39 ET                   
Roy Moore (Fox News)

Alabama Governor May Delay Election to Deal With Moore

Republicans want Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to delay the December 12 special election in order to buy time to deal with the embattled U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Too Alabama for Alabama’: SNL brutally mocks Roy Moore in opening sketch
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+