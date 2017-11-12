Alabama governor may delay election to deal with Roy Moore sexual assault allegations
Alabama Governor May Delay Election to Deal With Moore
Republicans want Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to delay the December 12 special election in order to buy time to deal with the embattled U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
