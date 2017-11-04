Alaska lawmakers push to drill for more oil
Alaska Lawmakers Want To Drill For More Oil
In order to fight climate change and help cover the expensive burden, Alaskan lawmakers have come up with a solution: drill more. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who supports drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, voiced her long-held opinion during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
