Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski wants to drill in Wildlife Refuge
Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski wants to start drilling for oil and gas in a portion of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, which Murkowski chairs, announced legislation to drill in the Arctic refuge on Wednesday, calling it a “tremendous opportunity for both Alaska and our country,” in a statement.
