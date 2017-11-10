Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski wants to drill in Wildlife Refuge

Newsweek

10 Nov 2017 at 14:16 ET                   
Lisa Murkowski (Youtube)

Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski wants to start drilling for oil and gas in a portion of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, which Murkowski chairs, announced legislation to drill in the Arctic refuge on Wednesday, calling it a “tremendous opportunity for both Alaska and our country,” in a statement.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Christian conservative explains how predators like Roy Moore use religion to ‘attack the weak’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+