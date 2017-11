Alec Baldwin says he, Trump share sexist behavior

The Saturday Night Live actor tasked with portraying Donald Trump as a bullying, condescending fool said he shares a few qualities with the president—namely, sexist behavior toward women. Alec Baldwin, an Emmy winner, admitted at The Paley Honors Luncheon that he is guilty of sexism and said he has bullyed, overlooked and underestimated women throughout his career.