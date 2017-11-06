Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Alec Baldwin says Melania Trump is a fan of ‘SNL’

Newsweek

06 Nov 2017 at 17:05 ET                   
Official White House photo of First Lady Melania Trump (cropped)

President Donald Trump has made two things abundantly clear about his TV-watching habits: He loves Fox News, and he absolutely despises Saturday Night Live. The Emmy Award–winning comedy show may have a secret fan in the White House, however, with Melania Trump reportedly getting a kick out of Alec Baldwin’s impression of the commander in chief.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Nicolle Wallace slams Trump for refusing to talk about guns when ‘there are dead children in Texas’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+