Alec Baldwin says Melania Trump is a fan of ‘SNL’
President Donald Trump has made two things abundantly clear about his TV-watching habits: He loves Fox News, and he absolutely despises Saturday Night Live. The Emmy Award–winning comedy show may have a secret fan in the White House, however, with Melania Trump reportedly getting a kick out of Alec Baldwin’s impression of the commander in chief.
