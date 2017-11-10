Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Allegations against Roy Moore could sway Alabama race

International Business Times

10 Nov 2017 at 18:31 ET                   
Roy Moore pulls out a gun at a campaign rally before Alabama Republicans headed to the polls in the state's Senate GOP primary runoff (image via Christian Wilkie/Twitter).

Sexual assault allegations are shaking up the status quo from Hollywood to Capitol Hill. The Washington Post reported accusations that Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, pursued sexual encounters with four teenagers when he was in his 30s, the youngest of which was a 14-year-old girl.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Bannon defends Roy Moore against sexual misconduct allegations, says accusers are ‘trying to destroy a man’s life’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+