Allegations against Roy Moore could sway Alabama race
Sexual assault allegations are shaking up the status quo from Hollywood to Capitol Hill. The Washington Post reported accusations that Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, pursued sexual encounters with four teenagers when he was in his 30s, the youngest of which was a 14-year-old girl.
