American flag KKK hood artwork sparks outrage

Newsweek 07 Nov 2017 at 13:13 ET

A University of Miami associate professor who fashioned Ku Klux Klan hoods out of the American flag in an artwork is now receiving death threats. Billie Grace Lynn’s piece, “American Mask,” makes the sensational switch to argue that Americans are using patriotism to hide their racism and bigotry, she told Newsweek.