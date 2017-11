President Donald Trump pauses during the 9/11 Observance Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

Conference space, room service — and resistance. A politically-charged, anti-Trump hotel is scheduled to open next year in Washington, D.C. as a safe haven for liberals visiting the nation’s capital. The hotel, which will be called Eaton Workshop, won’t make any attempt to hide its stance.