Archaeologists find rare ancient Roman sundial

Ancient Sundial (IBT)

Archaeologists digging at a theater have uncovered an ancient Roman sundial that a man had built to celebrate winning an election to public office. The 2,000-year-old sundial, a rare find because it is intact, according to the University of Cambridge, contains an inscription in ancient Roman lettering on its base that translates to the man’s name, “Marcus Novius Tubula, son of Marcus” and another on the dial that says he was a plebeian tribune.