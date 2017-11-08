Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Archaeologists find rare ancient Roman sundial

International Business Times

08 Nov 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
Ancient Sundial (IBT)

Archaeologists digging at a theater have uncovered an ancient Roman sundial that a man had built to celebrate winning an election to public office. The 2,000-year-old sundial, a rare find because it is intact, according to the University of Cambridge, contains an inscription in ancient Roman lettering on its base that translates to the man’s name, “Marcus Novius Tubula, son of Marcus” and another on the dial that says he was a plebeian tribune.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Not sorry’: Trump campaign digital director doesn’t regret promoting Russian propaganda on Twitter
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+