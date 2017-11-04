Arrangements underway for Trump to meet with Putin in Vietnam
Trump Meeting With Putin in Vietnam Is ‘Being Arranged’
President Donald Trump’s second parlay with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could happen in a matter of days, as the Kremlin confirmed they are working to set up a meeting next week. “We are not ruling out the possibility of such a meeting happening,” Putin’s spokesman told reporters on Friday, responding to comments from Trump that the two leaders may meet in Vietnam.
