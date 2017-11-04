Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Arrangements underway for Trump to meet with Putin in Vietnam

Newsweek

04 Nov 2017 at 14:04 ET                   
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017 (AFP)

Trump Meeting With Putin in Vietnam Is ‘Being Arranged’

President Donald Trump’s second parlay with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could happen in a matter of days, as the Kremlin confirmed they are working to set up a meeting next week. “We are not ruling out the possibility of such a meeting happening,” Putin’s spokesman told reporters on Friday, responding to comments from Trump that the two leaders may meet in Vietnam.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Former US Attorney reveals Papadopoulos gave Mueller four people to be investigated as part of his guilty plea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+