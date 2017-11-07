Arrested Saudi Princes are sleeping on hotel floor
The Saudi princes, ministers and officials implicated in a sweeping anti-corruption purge by Riyadh are reportedly sleeping on the floor of the five-star Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the Saudi capital. A video published by The New York Times shows figures lying on mattresses laden with floral blankets in the hotel’s Ballroom B.
