Arrested Saudi Princes are sleeping on hotel floor

Newsweek

07 Nov 2017 at 08:32 ET                   
Saudi Princes on sleeping on hotel floor (Screen Capture) (1)

The Saudi princes, ministers and officials implicated in a sweeping anti-corruption purge by Riyadh are reportedly sleeping on the floor of the five-star Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the Saudi capital. A video published by The New York Times shows figures lying on mattresses laden with floral blankets in the hotel’s Ballroom B.

