Atlanta group invites whites to ‘meet a black person’

15 Nov 2017 at 19:30 ET                   
Hattie McDaniel as "Mammy" in "Gone With the Wind" (TCM)

A professional group in Georgia has invited white people to “Come Meet A Black Person” at a networking event Thursday in a bid to reduce racism in a nation where few whites have nonwhite friends. Cheryle Moses, founder of the black filmmaking group Urban Mediamakers, created the “Come Meet a Black Person” event after seeing a 2013 study that 75 percent of white people in America don’t have any nonwhite friends and 65 percent of black people don’t…

