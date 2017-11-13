Bannon wants Jews to help him fight for Donald Trump
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has called on Jews to join him in his battle against the GOP establishment. Speaking at the annual awards dinner held Sunday night at the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) in New York, Bannon urged members to “work as partners” in his crusade against Republican party leaders.
