Before the scandal, Kevin Spacey reportedly caused royal outrage by disrespecting Queen Elizabeth II

Rare

14 Nov 2017 at 08:24 ET                   

spacey queen Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey reportedly sat on Queen Elizabeth’s throne during a tour of the palace with Prince Andrew. According to The Sunday Times, the alleged incident took place “several years ago” while Spacey was serving as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London from 2004 to 2015.

