Before Trump meeting, Duterte reveals he’s a murderer
Rodrigo Duterte, the firebrand president of the Philippines, admitted to a new murder on Friday, telling a gathering in Vietnam that he stabbed a person to death when he was jus 16. … , the Philippine leader, who is set to meet President Donald Trump and regional leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Friday, admitted to personally killing…
