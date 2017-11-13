Billionaires beg Republicans not to cut their taxes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Rich people to Congress: Raise our taxes, don’t cut them. The GOP plan to reduce income taxes on the super rich “further exacerbates inequality” at a time when the gap between rich and poor is historically wide, says a group of 400 left-leaning CEOs, doctors, lawyers, and business owners, which is calling on the Republican Party to drop the proposal.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion