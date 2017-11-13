Billionaires beg Republicans not to cut their taxes

Jerry Greenfield (left) and Ben Cohen Ben and Jerry's Founders (right) (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rich people to Congress: Raise our taxes, don’t cut them. The GOP plan to reduce income taxes on the super rich “further exacerbates inequality” at a time when the gap between rich and poor is historically wide, says a group of 400 left-leaning CEOs, doctors, lawyers, and business owners, which is calling on the Republican Party to drop the proposal.