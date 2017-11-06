Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bowe Bergdahl guilty verdict could be overturned

Newsweek

06 Nov 2017 at 06:42 ET                   
Bowe Bergdahl (Youtube)

President Donald Trump’s angry denunciation of a military judge’s decision to set free Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl on Friday was entirely predictable, given his past comments on the soldier’s desertion in Afghanistan. “A complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military,” Trump tweeted en route to Asia Friday night. … consorting with the enemy, Marine Private Robert Garwood returned home to face trial. A military court…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Steve Harvey now regrets joining the Trump team — but only after his ratings sink
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+