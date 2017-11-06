Bowe Bergdahl guilty verdict could be overturned

Bowe Bergdahl (Youtube)

President Donald Trump’s angry denunciation of a military judge’s decision to set free Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl on Friday was entirely predictable, given his past comments on the soldier’s desertion in Afghanistan. “A complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military,” Trump tweeted en route to Asia Friday night. … consorting with the enemy, Marine Private Robert Garwood returned home to face trial. A military court…