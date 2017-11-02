Brett Ratner sues woman alleging sexual assault
Filmmaker Brett Ratner is reportedly suing a woman who claimed he raped her more than a decade ago, reports said Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed after several women, including actress Olivia Munn, accused Ratner of sexually harassing or assaulting them, in a Los Angeles Times report. Melanie Kohler, against whom the lawsuit was filed, was not…
