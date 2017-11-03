Can science prove God doesn’t exist?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article. Scientists now know that the universe contains at least two trillion galaxies. It’s a mind-scrunchingly big place, very different to the conception of the universe we had when the world’s major religions were founded.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion