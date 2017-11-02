Canada to boost immigration to one million over three years
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Canada will boost immigration to one million over the next three years with a plan that “will guarantee” the country’s future prosperity, its immigration minister announced Wednesday. The number of immigrants will be increased to at least 310,000 next year, and continue growing to 330,000 in 2019 and 340,000 in 2020, said Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion