Charges dropped against 3 protesters who tore down Durham’s Confederate statue — but 9 others are still waiting

Protesters celebrating a torn-down Confederate monument in Durham, NC (image via Twitter).

The charges against three of the 12 protesters arrested for vandalizing Durham, North Carolina’s Confederate statue have been dropped.

As local newspaper The Independent Weekly reports, charges against Alexander Caldwell, Taylor Cook, and Myles Spigner were dropped. Nevertheless, the nine other defendants charged by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office — including three who were charged for another protest later in the week — are still waiting for their charges to be dropped.

Scott Holmes, the attorney for the charged, told the Indy that this move is “not surprising” because “there was no evidence these people committed any act of vandalism.”

“It demonstrates what we have said previously, that the sheriff was overzealous in the way he took out felony charges,” Holmes said.

Caldwell, Cook, Spigner and the other defendants are part of a group created in light of the protests known as “Defend Durham.”