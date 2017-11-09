Charlie Sheen denies Corey Haim sexual assault allegation

Cast member Charlie Sheen poses at the premiere of his new film "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Charlie Sheen has strongly denied the accusations that he raped his “Lucas” co-star Corey Haim when he was 19 and the latter was just 13. … fellow actor when they were just teenagers. According to the controversial National Enquirer report, the sexual assault took place when Sheen and Haim worked together on the 1986 film “Lucas.”…