Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Charlie Sheen denies Corey Haim sexual assault allegation

International Business Times

09 Nov 2017 at 06:21 ET                   
Cast member Charlie Sheen poses at the premiere of his new film "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Charlie Sheen has strongly denied the accusations that he raped his “Lucas” co-star Corey Haim when he was 19 and the latter was just 13. … fellow actor when they were just teenagers. According to the controversial National Enquirer report, the sexual assault took place when Sheen and Haim worked together on the 1986 film “Lucas.”…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert swap spit takes on ‘Late Show’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+