Charlie Sheen denies Corey Haim sexual assault allegation
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Charlie Sheen has strongly denied the accusations that he raped his “Lucas” co-star Corey Haim when he was 19 and the latter was just 13. … fellow actor when they were just teenagers. According to the controversial National Enquirer report, the sexual assault took place when Sheen and Haim worked together on the 1986 film “Lucas.”…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion