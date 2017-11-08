Quantcast

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel walks out on Chance The Rapper at council meeting

International Business Times

08 Nov 2017 at 18:08 ET                   
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens to remarks at a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, United States, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Recording artist Chance the Rapper showed up to a Chicago city council meeting Wednesday to oppose Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to spend $95 million on police academy training in West Garfield Park. The mayor, however, suddenly walked out after the musician took the floor.

