Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel walks out on Chance The Rapper at council meeting
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Recording artist Chance the Rapper showed up to a Chicago city council meeting Wednesday to oppose Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to spend $95 million on police academy training in West Garfield Park. The mayor, however, suddenly walked out after the musician took the floor.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion