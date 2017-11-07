Chris Christie shouts at voter — again
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has again found himself in a confrontation with a member of the public, telling a voter she should run for office instead of complaining about politicians. Christie’s latest face-off with a voter came on Tuesday as he was asked why he didn’t merge two towns in New Jersey.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion