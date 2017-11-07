Quantcast

Chris Christie shouts at voter — again

Newsweek

07 Nov 2017 at 18:01 ET                   
Chris Christie speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has again found himself in a confrontation with a member of the public, telling a voter she should run for office instead of complaining about politicians. Christie’s latest face-off with a voter came on Tuesday as he was asked why he didn’t merge two towns in New Jersey.

