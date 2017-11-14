Christians love pedophilia says Church of Satan
The Church of Satan wants Christians to know that when it comes to pedophilia, it has the moral high ground. The Satanic organization took advantage of the child sex allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore — and support for Moore from local pastors — to herald Tuesday that “Christians love pedophilia.”
