Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Christians love pedophilia says Church of Satan

Newsweek

14 Nov 2017 at 22:37 ET                   
Baby Jesus -- KIRO screenshot

The Church of Satan wants Christians to know that when it comes to pedophilia, it has the moral high ground. The Satanic organization took advantage of the child sex allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore — and support for Moore from local pastors — to herald Tuesday that “Christians love pedophilia.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
If you’ve said this recently to your daughter, you may be perpetuating a cycle of violence against women
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+