Civilian reportedly kicked guns out of NYC terror attacker’s hands
In the midst of the chaos of Tuesday’s attack in downtown Manhattan, a bystander stepped up to help out law enforcement. After 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov rammed his truck into the West Side Highway bike path that afternoon, he jumped out of his rented truck wielding firearms and dropped to the pavement.
