Climate change leads to pathogen-riddled lake water
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A new study published in journal Scientific Reports has revealed another harmful effect of climate change. This omnipresent product of ignorance is now affecting the way sun purifies water. The increase in organic runoff as a result of climate change may be reducing the penetration of pathogen-killing ultraviolet (UV) sunlight in inland lakes, rivers, and coastal…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion