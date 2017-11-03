CNN’s Toobin chuckles over Carter Page: If you think this is the last we’ll see of him — you’re not paying attention

Bryan Lanza and Jeff Toobin (Photo: Screen capture)

In wake of the news that Carter Page told the House Intelligence Committee that he had meetings with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign, a CNN panel couldn’t help but make jokes about the bizarre interviews with him.

“This was my memory of my last strange interview with him,” host Anderson Cooper noted before describing the encounter and playing the tape of their previous interviews.

“Can we just step back and ask how many members of the Trump campaign met with the Russian government?” CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin asked before counting them all off. He went on to note that almost all of them have lied about those encounters.

But it was President Donald Trump’s former deputy communications director Bryan Lanza who said that it was important to note that Page told the truth this time.

“That’s an example to everyone else who is going to go before the investigation, that they be as transparent and as truthful,” Lanza said.

“That’s — you got the impression from Carter Page that he was telling the truth?” Toobin asked, aghast.

“Not in this article in his testimony,” Lanza said.

“In the latest version,” Toobin replied. “And you think this is the final version?”

Lanza explained that in previous interviews, Page wasn’t under oath, implying that he wasn’t obligated to tell the truth.

“If anyone actually believes that we have heard the last and final version of Carter Page, I think you are not paying full attention,” Toobin closed as Lanza chuckled.

Watch the full exchange blow: