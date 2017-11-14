Corey Feldman names Alphy Hoffman as child abuser

Corey Feldman (Screen Capture)

Corey Feldman has revealed the name of another man who allegedly abused him when he was a child actor in the ’80s: Alphy Hoffman. Feldman, 46, appeared on Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show for a follow-up interview with host Mehmet Oz after he appeared on a November 2 episode and named his former assistant/actor Jon Grissom as one of his abusers.