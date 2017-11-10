Quantcast

Corey Haim was molested — but not by Charlie Sheen

Newsweek

10 Nov 2017 at 06:31 ET                   
Corey Feldman and Corey Haim at the A and E Premiere of "The Two Corey's". Sugar, Hollywood, CA. 07-27-07 (Image credit: credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Judy Haim, mother of late actor Corey Haim, says speculation that Charlie Sheen raped her son is “made up”—but she knows who did molest the The Lost Boys star. On Wednesday, a friend of Haim’s claimed the actor was sexually assaulted when he was just 13 on the set of the 1986 movie Lucas.

