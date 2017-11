Corey Lewandowski parrots Trump on Carter Page

Newsweek 08 Nov 2017 at 15:25 ET

Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski parroted his old boss when he diminished ex-campaign Foreign Policy Adviser Carter Page’s role to “low-level volunteer.” Indeed, similar comments have been directed toward numerous others who were formerly linked to the campaign and found to be tied up in the Trump-Russia probe.