Democrats say probe into Clinton meant to ‘distract’

Newsweek

07 Nov 2017 at 23:46 ET                   
Hillary Clinton - screenshot

Republican House Oversight Committee leaders “rushed to launch” an investigation on a 2010 uranium deal that purportedly involved Hillary Clinton and special counsel Robert Mueller to “distract” the public from the widening probe into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia during the U.S. presidential election, a top Democrat said.

